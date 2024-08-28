Rain showers misery on residents of Odisha's Cuttack city

CUTTACK: Several residential and market areas witnessed severe waterlogging after heavy rains lashed the city for more than two hours on Tuesday.

The worst affected localities included Tulasipur, Kafla Bazaar Nagar, Kathagada Sahi, Ganga Mandir, Odia Bazaar, Balu Bazaar, Sutahat, Kazi Bazaar, Nima Sahi, Nua Rausapatana, Haripur, Pithapur, Meria Bazaar, Kesharpur, Rovers Steet, Jhola Sahi and Roxy lane.

Waste water from overflowing drains also gushed into several houses situated in the low-lying areas of Makarabag Sahi, Meria Bazaar, Sutahat, Odia Bazaar, Balu Bazaar and Ganga Mandir, making life of residents miserable.

Commuters faced major inconvenience as several roads and streets were submerged in knee-deep water. Residents attributed the cause of waterlogging to the negligence of CMC in cleaning clogged drains.

However, mayor Subhas Singh said heavy rains for more than two hours resulted in waterlogging in low-lying areas. “We have engaged 280 de-watering motor pumps. Water has started to recede in several localities,” he added.