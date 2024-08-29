Poultry trader murder: Four held, business rivalry motive

JHARSUGUDA: Sadar police has arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of poultry trader Sahajahan Khan who was shot dead in Jharsuguda on August 26.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, Jharsuguda SP Smit P Parmar said the four accused - Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Ejaz Khan and Sahabaz Khan - are residents of Mangal Bazaar. The crime took place in the farmhouse of Imran.

Parmar said Imran and his brother Wasim had a dispute with Sahajahan over poultry trade. On August 26, a meeting was convened by a mediator in Imran’s farmhouse to resolve the dispute. During the meeting, a heated exchange of words broke out following which Imran and his brother Wasim allegedly opened fire at Sahajahan and wounded him fatally.

Subsequently, the siblings with the help of Ezaj and Sahabaz transported Sahajahan’s body in their car and disposed it of in Hirakud reservoir near Rampela bridge.

Basing on the complaint of Sahajahan’s family members, Sadar police registered a case and started investigation. With the help of fire services personnel, dog squad and forensic teams, police recovered Sahajahan’s body from the reservoir.

As the cops intensified their search for the accused, Imran and Ejaz surrendered before Sadar police. Wasim and Sahabaz were arrested from Mangal Bazaar. Police recovered one pistol, a revolver and 18 live ammunition which were concealed by Ejaz in Belpahad area. Besides, a car and a scooter were seized from the accused.

Parmar said the four accused were produced in the court on the day. Police are seeking the remand of Imran and Wasim for further investigation. Efforts are underway to ascertain the involvement of others in the crime.