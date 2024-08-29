Villagers in Sundargarh district, Odisha, stage blockade over communication woes

ROURKELA: Villagers of Bisra block in Sundargarh district on Wednesday staged a symbolic road blockade near Kukudagate level-crossing demanding early completion of the ongoing road over bridge (ROB) project and improvement of NH-320 D from Rourkela to Jareikela.

Former Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey said the Kukudagate level-crossing is an important intersection of the Howrah-Mumbai main line and Rourkela-Barsuan rail route of the South Eastern Railway (SER). The NH-320 D also connects at the same junction.

“Construction work of the ROB has been stalled for nearly two years on Rourkela side over land acquisition issue. People of Bisra block are forced to wait for long hours as the level-crossing gets closed to allow passage to around 170 trains daily. Besides, the newly-sanctioned NH-320 D is in a pathetic condition and there is urgent need for its improvement,” he said.

Tirkey said for early completion of the stalled ROB project, the state government should remove the land acquisition hurdle by addressing the grievances of the affected people. Simultaneously, the National Highway Division should expeditiously complete the improvement works of NH-320 D. The protest ended with Bisra block officials assuring the agitators to take up their demands with the appropriate authorities.

Among others, sarpanchs of Bisra, Bondamunda and Santoshpur took part in the blockade.