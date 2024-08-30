Din in Odisha Assembly over development works in blocks

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly witnessed noisy scenes again on Thursday with the BJD members protesting rejection of an adjournment motion notice on stoppage of development works in all the 314 blocks of the state.

The BJD members trooped into the well of the House during Zero Hour accusing Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi of stalling development works in the state. They alleged the Speaker rejected adjournment motion as the BJP government is avoiding a discussion on the issue. Unable to conduct the proceedings, the Speaker adjourned the House till 4 pm.

Congress members had already walked out from the House demanding a caste census in the state. They demanded that reservation of seats for the SCs, STs and OBCs in medical, engineering and other technical educational institutions should be increased as per their population.

Talking to mediapersons outside the House, former minister Arun Sahoo alleged that people of over 50,000 villages are aggrieved as the government is showing no interest in taking up the development works. He alleged that an unwritten order has been issued to stop all development work started by the previous government.

“We (the BJD) have given three adjournment notices in this regard, but every time the notice has been rejected by the Speaker as the government is not interested to discuss the issue,” he added.

The former minister said that the BJD had given an adjournment motion on Thursday to discuss the alleged suspension of development work in the blocks. This issue is an urgent matter and as per the rules of procedure of the Assembly, this can be discussed through an adjournment motion, he said.