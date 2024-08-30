Heavy rain alert in Odisha after fresh low pressure forms over Bay of Bengal

BHUBANESWAR: A fresh low pressure area over Bay of Bengal will trigger heavy rains in the state, especially in the southern districts, in next three days, said Met officials on Thursday.

In its special bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said a low pressure system formed over central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on Thursday morning. The system will become more marked as it moves towards west-northwestwards. It will further intensify into a depression over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal in next two days.

Under its influence, very heavy rainfall in the range of 7-20 cm will occur in parts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Gajapati districts on Friday. Some places in these districts may also receive extremely heavy rainfall. The IMD officials said parts of Rayagada, Ganjam, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi may also receive heavy rain and issued warning of flashflood, waterlogging in low lying areas, inundation of farmlands and landslides in vulnerable areas.

On Saturday, very heavy rains will also occur in some places of Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur. Similarly, heavy rains will lash parts of Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Gajapati and Balangir. Heavy rainfall in the range of 7-11 cm will also continue on Sunday in most places of southern Odisha districts.

In view of the IMD forecast, the office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) asked all the district collectors and field functionaries of Housing and Urban, Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Agriculture and other departments to remain prepared to tackle any eventuality arising due to heavy rains. The Koraput administration announced closure of schools in the district on Friday to avoid inconvenience to students.

On the day, the low pressure system triggered heavy rainfall in most parts of the state. The IMD said the cumulative rainfall realised between June 1 and August 29 is 804 mm against the normal value of 896 mm. Rainfall has been normal in 20 districts, excess in one and deficit in nine.