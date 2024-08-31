55-year-old farmer trampled to death by wild elephant in Jamuda Village, Odisha

ANGUL: A 55-year-old farmer from Jamuda village, under the Bantala range in Odisha, was trampled to death by a wild tusker early on Friday morning.

The deceased, Chitta Ranjan Sethy, had gone to his agricultural field around 5 a.m. when the elephant attacked him, leaving him grievously injured. Passersby later rescued Sethy and rushed him to the Angul district headquarters hospital. As his condition deteriorated, doctors referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

As soon as the news of his death spread, irate locals blamed the Forest Department, alleging that the incident occurred due to laxity on the part of officials in dealing with the elephant menace in the area. They demanded an immediate cash compensation of Rs 6 lakh be paid to Sethy’s family.

Bantala Ranger Niladri Sahoo said that since elephants frequently roam across the range, the Forest Department had advised local villagers not to venture into the jungles early in the morning or during late evenings. However, he noted that the villagers often do not heed this advice, leading to such incidents occurring frequently.

“Steps are being taken to provide the bereaved family with the requisite cash compensation as soon as possible. In addition, efforts are being made to drive away the elephants from the area,” he added.