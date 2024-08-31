9-year-old raped, murdered by father’s friend in Remuna, Odisha

BALASORE: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her father’s friend in Remuna town, sending shockwaves in Balasore district.

The matter came to light on Friday after the 42-year-old accused, Rabi Singh, was arrested and led police to an abandoned house near the town where the heinous crime was committed.

Tension prevailed in Remuna after the news broke and locals demanded death punishment for the accused who is a native of Baghamora village within Nilagiri police limits.

Police said Rabi had taken the victim to Emami Chowk on the pretext of buying her snacks on Wednesday, August 28 after which he is suspected to have sexually assaulted and murdered her.

The 42-year-old has been booked for murder under section 103 and rape under section 65 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). For aggravated sexual assault and penetrative assault, provisions of POCSO have been slapped against him, Remuna IIC in-charge Ranju Hasini Kullu said.

Police said, Rabi and the victim’s father used to consume alcohol together and became friends. As per the complaint, the accused came to the victim’s house on Wednesday and spent some time with the family. He then asked the girl’s father to allow him to take her to Emami Chowk for snacks.

The victim and Rabi left the house but did not return. The family then searched for them at several places but in vain. They resumed the search the next day and enquired about them from their relatives but their efforts were futile.

The victim’s father then filed a missing person complaint with Remuna police station. Based on the complaint, police launched a probe and nabbed Rabi who on being interrogated admitted to taking the girl to the abandoned house near the town where he raped and murdered her. After committing the heinous crime, he left the girl’s body in the house and left for his village.

Kullu said the accused will be produced in court after medical check-up. The victim’s body has been sent for autopsy. A scientific team from Balasore arrived at the spot for collecting evidence.