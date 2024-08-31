ASHA, anganwadi workers to get Subhadra benefits says, Government

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday announced that ASHA, anganwadi workers and community resource persons are eligible to avail financial assistance under Subhadra Yojana.

As per the modified guidelines, women workers engaged in government, PSU or local bodies receiving honorarium such as ASHA, anganwadi workers, community resource persons and master bookkeepers and all those deployed through outsourcing agencies will be considered for the scheme, if otherwise eligible.

Earlier, widows and differently-abled women receiving pension, women artistes and students getting financial assistance and scholarship were also allowed even as the government clarified that any woman receiving financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month or more or Rs 18,000 per annum or more under any scheme would be ineligible.

All the eligible beneficiaries can submit their application forms at their nearby common service centre and have to self certify themselves. They will have to submit an undertaking and complete e-KYC formalities through Subhadra mobile application by providing their Aadhaar number.

The Women and Child Development (W&CD) department has released a helpline (14678) which will provide resolution to different issues that the applicants may face while submitting their applications and thereafter. Beneficiaries can get details on Subhadra Yojana by calling on the number between 6 am and 10 pm.

Meanwhile, development commissioner Anu Garg has directed the collectors to ensure that not a single eligible beneficiary faces any difficulty in accessing information on the scheme and submitting her application form.