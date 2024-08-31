BJD president Naveen Patnaik calls upon Biju Chhatra leaders to expose lies of BJP

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday called upon the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) to be proactive in taking on the ruling BJP and exposing its failures before the people.

Addressing the concluding session of the BCJD organisational meeting at the Sankha Bhawan here, the former chief minister asked the youth wing leaders and workers to highlight the false election promises of the BJP. The ruling party had promised free electricity up to 300 units and Rs 3,000 pension for social security beneficiaries. It had committed to provide Rs 50,000 to all women under the Subhadra Yojana in two years, but when the time for implementation has come, the government has announced to give Rs 10,000 per year, he said.

“This is indeed disappointing. You should make the people aware on these issues,” he said.

Naveen said despite losing the government, the BJD was still the strongest party in the state. The regional party had got 41.02 per cent of the votes in the last election and was ahead of others in terms of absolute number of votes.

The BJD supremo asked the BCJD leaders to be active in social media and fight with vigour against misinformation and lies.

Naveen also expressed happiness over Mangala Muduli, a young man of Bonda tribe from a remote village of Malkangiri, cracking NEET to become a doctor. “This indeed gives me a great satisfaction. It has become possible because of our inclusive approach to higher education. Our high school and college transformation under 5T initiative has given wings to dreams of students especially from poor families and rural areas,” he said.