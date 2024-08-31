Retired secretary of Deogaon Service Cooperative Societies convicted twice in a day

KEONJHAR: A retired secretary of Deogaon Service Cooperative Societies was convicted twice in a day in two cases of corruption.

In the first case, Bhagirathi Bhuyan, who was chargesheeted by Vigilance department under sections 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (d) of PC Act and sections 1988/468/471/477-A of IPC, for showing undue official favour to loanees and causing a loss of Rs 13,23,081 to the state exchequer under the Debt Waiver and Debt Relief Scheme, was convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Keonjhar and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of three years.

In the second case, Bhuyan was chargesheeted by Vigilance under sections 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (d) of PC Act and 1988/468/471/477-A of IPC, for submitting Debt Waiver and Debt Relief claims by favouring ineligible farmers by altering/adding as well as manipulating the loan ledger of SCS, Deogaon for which Keonjhar Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) Ltd., sustained financial loss of Rs 3,36,444. He was sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment in this case as well. The Vigilance department will now move the competent authority for stopping Bhuyan’s pension.