Harness ‘double AI power’ to tackle high-tech crime: PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon the police and security establishment to harness India’s double AI power of Artificial Intelligence and ‘Aspirational India’ to thwart the threats from digital fraud, cybercrime and AI technology, particularly the potential of deepfake to disrupt social and familial relations.

Addressing the DGP and IG conference on the concluding day, the prime minister also emphasised transformation of the police to SMART through strategic, meticulous, adaptable, reliable and transparent action while urging the law enforcement agencies to modernise and realign themselves with the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

He appreciated the initiatives taken in urban policing and suggested that each of the initiatives be collated and implemented entirely in 100 cities of the country. He called for the use of technology to reduce the workload of the constabulary and suggested that police stations be made the focal point for resource allocation. He also highlighted the need for expanding the focus on port security and preparing a future plan of action for it.

Recalling the unparalleled contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to Ministry of Home Affairs, the prime minister exhorted the entire security establishment from MHA to the police stations, to pay homage to the great leader on his 150th birth anniversary next year, by resolving to set and achieve a goal on any aspect which would improve the image of police, professionalism and capabilities.