One killed, another hurt in two separate road accidents in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 55-year-old man was killed and another person lost his leg in two separate road accidents on Sunday.

In the first incident, the deceased was identified as Pravakar Behera of Kansa village within Jagatsinghpur police limits. As per sources, Behera, a fish trader by profession, was on way to supply the catch in local godowns when his motorcycle was hit by a sand-laden hyva truck at Palli Chowk in the wee hours of the day. He died on the spot.

Following his death, angry locals, placing Behera’s body in front of them, staged a roadblock at Palli Chowk demanding compensation for his family and immediate arrest of the driver who reportedly fled the spot after the incident.