One killed, another hurt in two separate road accidents in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 55-year-old man was killed and another person lost his leg in two separate road accidents on Sunday.
In the first incident, the deceased was identified as Pravakar Behera of Kansa village within Jagatsinghpur police limits. As per sources, Behera, a fish trader by profession, was on way to supply the catch in local godowns when his motorcycle was hit by a sand-laden hyva truck at Palli Chowk in the wee hours of the day. He died on the spot.
Following his death, angry locals, placing Behera’s body in front of them, staged a roadblock at Palli Chowk demanding compensation for his family and immediate arrest of the driver who reportedly fled the spot after the incident.
SDPO Rasmiranjan Sahoo along with local police rushed to the spot and assured the protesters of fulfilling their demands following which the blockade was lifted.
Police said they have seized the body and sent it for postmortem. The truck involved in the incident was also seized and efforts were underway to nab the driver soon. In another incident, one Rabi Munda of Tarenigada lost his left leg after his cycle was hit by a cargo-loaded truck at Atharbanki Chowk on Cuttack-Paradip SH.
While Munda was immediately rushed to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack for treatment, police seized the cargo truck involved in the accident.