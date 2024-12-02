Police officer’s family alleges social boycott in Odisha

DHENKANAL: The family of an additional SP has alleged social boycott by residents of its native Oukhama village within Sadar police limits of Dhenkanal district.

Oukhama is the native village of additional SP Niranjan Behera who was recently promoted and is posted in Balasore.

As per reports, the family of the officer is at loggerheads with the villagers over a portion of land it owns. Sources said the villagers had asked Niranjan’s family to leave around five feet of land for a common road near the plot. But the police officer’s family allegedly did not agree to the villagers’ demand.

Niranjan’s family members alleged they are facing social boycott in the village for the last one year. Temples, shops and other places are out of reach for the family.