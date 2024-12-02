Police officer’s family alleges social boycott in Odisha

DHENKANAL: The family of an additional SP has alleged social boycott by residents of its native Oukhama village within Sadar police limits of Dhenkanal district.
Oukhama is the native village of additional SP Niranjan Behera who was recently promoted and is posted in Balasore.
As per reports, the family of the officer is at loggerheads with the villagers over a portion of land it owns. Sources said the villagers had asked Niranjan’s family to leave around five feet of land for a common road near the plot. But the police officer’s family allegedly did not agree to the villagers’ demand.
Niranjan’s family members alleged they are facing social boycott in the village for the last one year. Temples, shops and other places are out of reach for the family.
The members said the villagers do not even talk to them and demanded appropriate action against those who imposed the social boycott on them.
On the other hand, village committee chairman Saroj Mohapatra refuted the allegations. He said the police officer’s family did not obey the decision of the village committee to part with a portion of the land for a common road.
Mohapatra said the family has not been boycotted and in fact it is the villagers who are living in fear as the issue pertains to a police officer.
Police said two FIRs have been lodged by Niranjan’s family of which chargesheet has been issued in one and probe is pending in the other.