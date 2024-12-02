Yuva Sangam: 50 students from Odisha visit Maharashtra

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of 50 students from different higher education institutions recently visited Maharashtra as part of the Centre’s ambitious ‘Yuva Sangam’ programme phase V.

IIT Bhubaneswar director Shreepad Karmalkar flagged off the vehicle of the delegation during a special event on the campus.

The delegation will stay in Maharashtra till December 5 during which it will interact with the Maharashtra Governor and also visit Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum, Asiatic Library, Mani Bhavan, Nariman Point, Kanheri Caves (Sanjay Gandhi National Park) and Film City. The trip will also include a visit to IDC (IIT Mumbai) and Godrej Museum.

The visits have been planned under five broad areas - Paryatan (tourism), Parampara (traditions), Pragati (development), Paraspar Sampark (people-to-people connect) and Prodyogiki (technology).

IIT Bhubaneswar officials said 50 students from Maharashtra have also reached Odisha under the student exchange programme. The delegation, during its stay, will visit Raj Bhavan, industrial and corporate houses and places of cultural and historical importance.