14-year-old gang-raped in Odisha's Kuchinda, four detained

SAMBALPUR: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four youths at Kuchinda here during the wee hours on Sunday.

The girl was reportedly returning home after watching a jatra show when the accused committed the crime at around 2 am. Police have detained the four suspects and are interrogating them.

As per the complaint filed by the girl’s family, the minor along with her cousins had gone to watch a jatra show near their village on Saturday night. The girl reportedly got into an argument with the accused over some issue which was later settled by the jatra committee. However, when she was returning home, the suspects abducted her and took her to a nearby forest where they took turns to rape her.

The minor returned home and narrated her ordeal to family members. Subsequently, a complaint was filed in Kuchinda police station basing on which the accused were detained by police on Monday.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kuchinda Amitav Panda said after receiving the complaint, a case was registered under section 183 of the BNS. As part of the investigation, scientific team and dog squad were sent to the crime scene.

The four detained persons were sent for medical examination. They will be taken to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla for another round of examination on Tuesday. Their statement will also be recorded before the magistrate. After completion of all the formalities, the accused will be arrested and produced in court. The condition of the girl is stable, the SDPO added.

Earlier on October 15, another 14-year-old girl of Kuchinda was drugged and gang-raped by a group of miscreants at an isolated place. Though the girl initially denied any sexual assault, she later went to the police station and revealed that she was gang-raped. Kuchinda police arrested five persons for their involvement in the crime.