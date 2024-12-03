Deb Deepabali festival concludes at Srimandir in Odisha

PURI: The three-day-long Deb Deepabali festival celebrated with great devotion at the Shree Jagannath temple concluded here on Monday.

The festival, which began on Saturday, featured the lighting of diyas atop the “Amalaka” (temple top) and a spectacular display of fireworks.

The festival marks Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, perform elaborate rituals in honour of their ancestors, drawing lakhs of devotees to the temple on the occasion. During the festival, the deities observe the ritual of “Pinda Daan” to pay homage to their ancestors.

The rituals were performed with precision, and the deities were adorned in “Shraddha Besha” (attire of mourning) during the festival. The temple was illuminated with countless diyas, creating a mesmerising view.

Devotees waited for hours in front of the temple to witness the lighting ceremony and the stunning fireworks. The servitors climbed to the temple’s pinnacle to light the Mahadeep, a key highlight of the festival, which left the crowd enthralled.

The temple administration ensured the smooth conduct of rituals and provided adequate facilities for devotees. Thousands relished the temple’s Mahaprasad, while devotional bhajan programmes organised by various institutions added to the spiritual atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Puri witnessed a large influx of visitors at its beach as hundreds arrived to watch the Indian Navy’s full dress rehearsal for Navy Day, scheduled on December 4. The event, will be graced by President Droupadi Murmu.