Odisha government launches awareness drive to sensitise farmers on paddy procurement

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to disburse input assistance of Rs 800 per quintal paddy over and above the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,300 from Sohela on December 8, the state government has launched a drive to create awareness among farmers to sell their harvest under the decentralised procurement.

This has been done at the village level to educate farmers, who have registered to sell their paddy under MSP, on the use of online token, maintaining fair average quality (FAQ) of their stock for sale and payment made to the accounts. Paddy procurement for the current kharif marketing season started in Bargarh district on November 20 followed by Sambalpur and Balangir.

A senior officer of the Civil Supplies department said extensive measures have been taken to create awareness among farmers at block and district levels in the state. “Special arrangements have been made by the Food Supply and Consumer Welfare department. Hoardings have been installed at district and block headquarters and messages are being given about various steps taken by the government for the betterment of farmers,” he added.

Sources said posters and banners providing various useful information related to the sale of paddy to farmers have been put up at the mandis. Information is also being given about the means of filing complaint in case of any irregularity. Related pamphlets are also being distributed in villages, the sources added.

Vehicles having audio-visual facility have been put in service to spread information about the date and procedure for paddy procurement in districts. At the panchayat level, the message of paddy procurement is being given through various cultural programmes like Pala and Daskathia. Field-level officials have also held discussions with farmers at the panchayat level on the procurement process.