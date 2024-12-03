One more gangrape accused held in Odisha

CUTTACK: Police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old youth for his alleged involvement in the gangrape of a 19-year-old college student.

The accused, Badal Sahu of Nayagarh, was nabbed from Visakhapatnam where he worked at a tea stall. A senior police officer said, “Badal was a friend of prime accused Asutosh Behera. He confessed to have raped the victim along with the other accused at an under-construction house in Baranga.”

Police said Asutosh had invited the victim to a cafe at Kathagada Sahi in Purighat to celebrate her birthday. Later, he allegedly established physical relationship with her. With the help of the cafe owner, he reportedly recorded the intimate act on his phone.

Asutosh then used the video to blackmail the victim and along with others, allegedly raped her multiple times. Police had earlier arrested six accused involved in the case.