Confluence stone-packing awaits re-tender as fishermen suffer in Ganjam village

BERHAMPUR: Cancellation of tenders for stone-packing and strengthening of the two channels near the confluence points at Markandi and Haripur in Ganjam district’s Rangeilunda block has come as a setback to the local fishermen’s community’s hopes.

As it is, prolonged delay in stone packing had left the local community angry. The two villages inhabited by over 3,000 fishers’ families rely on fishing for their livelihood.

The Sapua river and Patta (reservoir) at Kamalapur meet the sea at Markandi and Haripur, creating channels where fishermen traditionally fished and launched their boats.

However, heavy sand drifting due to a lack of maintenance blocked the confluences, rendering the channels unusable. It also forced the fishermen to anchor their country boats on the beaches instead of the channel banks, exposing their boats and nets to damage from high tides, which frequently sweep them away, leading to significant financial losses, said Dinabandhu Odia, a social worker.

The closure of the channels connecting the sea in both villages more than a decade ago significantly impacted fishing activities. Despite persistent appeals from fishermen to restore the confluences, the issue remained unaddressed for years.

In 2023, the Odisha government approved a project to clear the confluences and strengthen the banks with stone packing. A detailed project report (DPR) estimated at Rs 134 crore was prepared and received approval, including clearance from the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), in February 2024.

Following the approval, the Water Resources department floated tenders for the project. However, in April, the technical tender committee recommended cancelling the tender due to insufficient number of bidders. The department, subsequently, issued a cancellation notice.

Berhampur drainage division executive engineer BP Panigrahi assured that the project will not be shelved. “A re-tender will be taken up soon, and the stone packing work will commence,” he said.