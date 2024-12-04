NGT extends ban on mining of minor minerals in Mayurbhanj

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday extended its ban order on mining activity across Mayurbhanj district basing on the interim district survey report (DSR), until further orders.

On August 8, the NGT’s eastern zone bench at Kolkata had put a halt on mining and auction process of all minor minerals in the district. The order was passed on the basis of a petition filed by a local activist Bibekananda Pattnaik. Pattnaik had challenged the notice of auction for sand mining on Budhabalanga river sand bed-1 at Belonapura, Madhunanda, and Demphouda under Betonati tehsil based on an interim DSR which has not been accepted by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

The auction was for a five-year-lease with extraction of 5,000 cubic metre (cum) per annum from Budhabalanga sand bed-1’s geological reserve standing at 56,809 cum.

Petitioner counsel Sankar Prasad Pani said the bench of B Amit Sthalekar (judicial member) and Arun Kumar Verma (expert member) extended the August 8 interim order till next date after taking note of SEIAA’s affidavit which stated that the DSR of Mayurbhanj district is yet to get approval.

Member secretary SEIAA Prem Kumar Jha filed the affidavit which was placed before the bench on Tuesday. The bench posted the matter to January 10 next year for further consideration, Pani said.

The petition hinged on the contention that the final DSR is a mandatory prerequisite before grant of any mining lease or issuance of tender, and in the absence thereof, the auction notice issued on June 20, 2024 is not sustainable. According to the SEIAA affidavit, the Revenue and Disaster Management department of the state government had directed all collectors to prepare DSRs in the light of the environment impact assessment (EIA) notification on January 15, 2016.