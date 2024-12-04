Odisha Dy CM directs timely completion of pump storage projects

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Tuesday directed the Energy department and Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) to ensure timely completion of the pump storage projects sanctioned by the central government.

Singh Deo reviewed the progress of the four hydroelectric projects recently sanctioned by the Centre and directed authorities concerned to ensure that families to be displaced by the construction of dams or barrages receive fair compensation and rehabilitation packages.

He also stressed the importance of providing skill development training to displaced family members to enable them to secure employment in the local area. He also sought the cooperation from local communities and elected representatives to facilitate smooth execution of the projects.

The state government has approved four hydroelectric projects, including three pump storage projects which are expected to generate a total of 2,300 MW of power. The projects are 600 MW Upper Indravati hydroelectric project in Kalahandi district, 600 MW Upper Kolab hydroelectric project in Koraput, 500 MW Balimela hydroelectric project in Malkangiri and 63 MW project at Khadaga in Kandhamal.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritised electricity generation through PSP projects as they are environment-friendly and meet the energy demand of the state by utilising the water resources.

The meeting was attended by MLAs from Lanjigarh, Baliguda, and Phulbani, chairman and managing director of OHPC Saswat Mishra, and principal secretary of Energy department Vishal Dev.