President arrives on five-day Odisha visit, to attend Navy show in Puri today

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday reached Bhubaneswar where she was accorded a warm welcome by Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and others, at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here.

Murmu, who is on a five-day visit to the state, then headed to Niladri Vihar to unveil a statue of Santali writer Pandit Raghunath Murmu. Later, she offered her prayers at the Adim Owar Jarpa Jaher, a sacred place for Santals at Niladri Vihar. Citizens standing on both sides of the road greeted Murmu during her visit.

After staying at Raj Bhavan in the night, the President will leave for Puri at around 9 am on Wednesday where she will perform puja at the Shree Jagannath Temple. She will also attend the 75th anniversary celebrations of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya in Puri on the day.

Later in the afternoon, the President will proceed to the Blue Flag Beach to attend the Navy Day celebrations. She will return to Bhubaneswar on Thursday morning to attend the 40th convocation of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT). In the evening, Murmu will inaugurate the Bhubaneswar Judicial Court Complex, a five-storey building with state-of-the-art amenities including 55 court rooms, record rooms, a library and a conference hall.

On December 6, the President will visit Mayurbhanj to interact with residents of Uparbeda village, her birthplace. She will also interact with students and teachers at the Mahila Mahavidyalaya in Rairangpur.

The President is also scheduled to lay the foundation of Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh railway lines, a tribal research and development centre, Dandbose airport and a sub-divisional hospital in Rairangpur on December 7.

Meanwhile, security cover has been tightened in the state capital for the President’s visit. Around 40 platoons of police force have been mobilised in the city for the purpose.

The Commissionerate Police has also imposed traffic restrictions on key stretches till December 7.