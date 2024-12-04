Schoolgirls walk 10 km to meet collector to air grievances in Khunta

BARIPADA: A group of girl students from Kamali ME school in Khunta walked over 10 km early Tuesday morning to meet Mayurbhanj collector Hema Kanta Say, seeking redressal of grievances about their hostel conditions.

The students, also hostel inmates, alleged that they were being served substandard food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Due to absence of an English teacher in the school, the subject was completely ignored, they said.

The school runs under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, Minorities and Backward Classes department under the supervision of Kaptipada ITDA in the district.

The girls left the hostel at around 4 am, while the school warden, watchman, and other staff were asleep. They exited through the main gate and began their journey towards Baripada to meet the collector.

Their absence was noticed in the morning, prompting the school staff to launch a search. It was later discovered that the students had reached Khunta tehsil office, mistaking it for the collectorate. They were stopped by local residents, police, and tehsil staff, who inquired about their concerns.

The students expressed their dissatisfaction with the hostel management, stating that despite repeated complaints from both guardians and students, the authorities failed to ensure quality food or address the teacher vacancy issue.

They had requested the headmaster to improve the food quality and appoint an English teacher, but no action was taken. This left them anxious about their performance in the English subject, the students said.

Headmaster Arabinda Behera, additional tehsildar Pradeep Padhi and block welfare officer of Kaptipada sub-division Manoranjan Behera soon arrived at the tehsil office.

They assured the students that their demands would be addressed promptly. Following the assurance, arrangements were made to send the students back to the hostel in a vehicle provided by the school authorities.