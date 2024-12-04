VIMSAR warned of action over violation of environment norms

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has issued a notice to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla seeking response on multiple environmental compliance violations within seven days and even threatened of strict action.

During an inspection by OSPCB on October 23 this year, the 1,018-bed hospital was found non-compliant with the waste management guidelines. As a result, its application for consent to operate (CTO) for the year 2023-24 was rejected. Besides, the hospital has not applied for renewal of CTO and authorisation for 2024-25.

On July 29, a team of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) found major irregularities in the hospital’s effluent and sewage management system. While the hospital authorities had claimed to have started the upgradation process of the existing 20 KLD effluent treatment plant (ETP), it did not report the status of the progress of work on two additional ETPs proposed to be developed on its premises. Besides, issues were also found in the sewage treatment plant (STP) at Dhipapada for treatment of the hospital effluent.

The OSPCB also sought to know about the construction of an approach staircase along with platform of the incinerator stack which wasn’t reported earlier but found during inspection.

This apart, the notice asked about the status of payment of the environmental compensation charge of Rs 11.22 lakh imposed by CPCB for violation of provisions of BMWM Rules, 2016.

Superintendent of VIMSAR Lal Mohan Nayak said, “The non-compliance for which the compensation was levied by CPCB has already been resolved. We will request the board to waive off the amount. Process is underway to meet the other compliances regarding waste management.”

Nayak further said the OSPCB had asked the hospital to upgrade effluent and waste management system. Currently, VIMSAR treats water from laboratories, labour rooms and operation theatres (OT) at the ETP before releasing it into drains. “We had started work on the expansion of ETP last year but due to some administrative issues, it was delayed,” he added.