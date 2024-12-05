Ayurveda is a way of life, says CM

PURI: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said ayurveda is not only a system of treatment but a way of life.

Addressing the students and teachers of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya during its diamond jubilee celebration, he said Lord Jagannath too is administered ayurvedic medicines to recover from fever during his Anasara period before the Rath Yatra.

“We have a glorious history of traditional treatment. Yoga and ayurveda are the essence of our society. We have to make research to decode the palm leaf manuscripts which contain many formulas for treatment of various diseases,” he said.

Majhi said his wife was a student of the college and committed government’s support to develop the institution. Highlighting the developments made in ayurveda system of treatment in the state, he said there are three government and one private ayurveda colleges. There are 510 dispensaries and five ayurveda hospitals and about two crore patients have availed treatment.

Two more hospitals at Dhenkanal and Ganjam are scheduled to function soon, the chief minister said.