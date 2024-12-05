Leopard found dead, electrocution suspected

NAYAGARH: The carcass of a leopard, believed to have been electrocuted, was found near Budhijhari protected forest area under Singhapada section of Nayagarh district on Wednesday.

Though the exact reason behind the death of the big cat was not known, preliminary investigation suggest it might have died of electrocution caused by a live wire set up to hunt wild boars.

Forest officials from Khandapada visited the site and investigated the matter. The forest staff sent samples of the carcass for further examination to ascertain the exact cause and nature of the death.

The leopard’s death has once again raised concerns among wildlife experts and conservationists regarding rising cases of poaching in protected forests of the state. Last year too, a leopard was electrocuted in Nayagarh district around the same time.

On Tuesday, Forest, Environment, and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia had informed that 34 leopards and three tigers died in the state over the last five years. Seventeen out of 34 leopards were killed by poachers while three died after being electrocuted.