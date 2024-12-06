Biometric devices in Balasore hospitals to check staff absence

BALASORE: The Balasore district administration has decided to install biometric devices in all government-run health centres to monitor attendance of staffs and doctors.

The decision follows multiple complaints from the public and elected representatives about absenteeism. Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas assured that the installation of biometric devices would address the issue of staff absence.

The action comes after Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi and Basta MLA Subasini Jena emphasised the need for such measures alleging that many doctors prioritise private clinics and nursing homes over their government duties during working hours.

MP Sarangi highlighted that patients seeking care at government hospitals often face neglect due to the absence of doctors, forcing them to pay high fees for treatment at private facilities.

He urged the collector and the CDMO to expedite the installation of the devices, asserting it would help ensure regular attendance of the staffs and improve healthcare services.

The CDMO, speaking to TNIE on Thursday, admitted that the health management system had struggled to track the attendance of paramedical staff, nurses, and doctors in government facilities due to poor staff coordination.

Many doctors were found absent from their designated posts, even when assigned specific duty charts. This lack of accountability has been a recurring complaint from patients, who often fail to receive essential healthcare services.

“We have decided to install biometric devices in the district headquarters hospitals (DHHs), CHCs, PHCs, and other health centres. The installation process is underway at the DHH and will soon expand to other health facilities across the district,” stated the CDMO.