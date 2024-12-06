Culture of adjournment in courts affects poor: President Murmu

BHUBANESWAR: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said the culture of adjournment in the judiciary has to be avoided in the interest of poor people who neither have money nor the manpower to come to court frequently.

Inaugurating the Judicial Court complex in the city, the President said if justice is not delivered on time, it is equivalent to not getting justice. “The poor suffer the most due to the culture of adjournment. Stakeholders should give priority to find a way to avoid the culture of adjournment in the interest of the common people,” she said.

Language, too, has remained a barrier for common people who do not understand what the lawyer is arguing for them or what opinion the judge is giving. But the President was happy to note that the court judgments are now being translated into Odia and Santhali languages and these translated judgments are available on the websites of the Supreme Court and the Orissa High Court.

Commenting on women-led development, she said like in other fields, women’s participation should increase in the judiciary. While Odisha Judicial Service currently has 48 per cent female officers, the President expressed confidence that the number of female officers will increase in the coming days. Murmu called upon the judiciary to create a sensitive environment in courts so that ordinary citizens can interact with the judicial system without fear and not get nervous before lawyers and judges.