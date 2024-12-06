Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s statement brings fresh hope for Kandhamal connectivity

On November 18, the Commerce and Transport department requested ORIDL, a joint venture company of Odisha government and Ministry of Railways to initiate survey work for Gopalpur-Rairakhol new broad rail line via Phulbani as per clause no 21 (b) of the JV agreement signed between the ministry and Odisha and submit the DPR for further consideration to railway board.

The department also enclosed a copy of the letter dated October 29, 2024 of chairman and CEO of railway board on the matter.

On Wednesday, in response to a question by Phulbani MP Sukanta Panigrahi in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said rail connectivity for Kandhamal district is proposed to be provided by Rairakhol-Gopalpur new line project being taken up by the ORIDL.

“The DPR for this new rail line was prepared by ORIDL. However, the alignment of proposed new line was not passing through Phulbani which was in contravention to the In-Principle Approval (IPA) granted to ORIDL. Therefore, ORIDL has been advised to review the alignment of the Gopalpur - Rairakhol new rail line. The project is not yet sanctioned,” he said.