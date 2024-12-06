Team visits village plagued by CKD spurt

JAJPUR: A team of doctors visited Bhalukahudi village under Pataranga panchayat of Korei block on Thursday and met victims of the chronic kidney diseases (CKD) that has plagued the village and claimed over 15 lives in last two years.

The seven-member team, led by Dr Ramesh Chandra Mallick, public health officer of Jajpur district, toured the village where most of the population is tribal, to take stock of the situation.

Apart from 15 deaths, over 50 are suffering from CKD and not getting proper treatment in the local government hospital. The doctors’ team interacted with the patients for three hours besides collecting blood and urine samples from them.

“We have collected blood and urine samples from 120 patients of the village. These will be sent to the Regional Research Laboratory for tests. Steps would be taken after we get the report,” said Jajpur CDMO Subhasish Moharana.

A local social activist, S Das had complained to the collector P Anvesha Reddy during a Jansunani at local block about spread of the disease last month.