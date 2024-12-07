President Murmu visits birthplace in Odisha

BARIPADA: For the first time since assuming the country’s top Constitutional post, President Droupadi Murmu visited her birthplace Uparbeda village under Kusumi block in Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

After reaching the village, the President went to Uparbeda government upper primary school, her alma mater, where she spent her early years as a student. She expressed happiness over the school’s renovation. Recalling her childhood memories, Murmu said the school used to operate from a small thatched house when she was a student there.

Thanking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for the school’s development, the President emphasised on the importance of education, which she said, will determine the future. She also visited Kamala-Bimala higher secondary school and spoke to students.

In the afternoon, Murmu visited Rairangpur sub-divisional hospital and the women’s college. She also participated in a prayer ceremony at Baba Purneshwar temple in Muhuldiha.

The President is scheduled to lay foundation stones of new railway projects at Bangiriposi on Saturday.