Villagers conduct woman’s funeral before in-law’s house

BALASORE: In a display of collective anger, residents of a Balasore village cremated the body of a 24-year-old woman - allegedly murdered by her husband - in front of the in-law’s house on Friday. The incident took place in Haripur village of Bhograi block.

According to police, on Thursday, 30-year-old Ramakrushna Mahana allegedly killed his wife Sasmita and then hung her body from a ceiling fan to make it look like a suicide. All this happened in absence of his parents at home.

Ramakrushna then called his neighbours who rushed to spot and saw the woman hanging from a ceiling fan in a room. They immediately informed the police.

Father of the victim Basanta Kumar Mahana reached the village and lodged a complaint with the police claiming his son in-law killed Sasmita over dowry demands. He also alleged that the victim was physically tortured. Police seized the body and after post-mortem, handed over Sasmita’s body to the parents of the deceased but they did not receive it. Police was then forced to bring the body to her in-law’s house. Angry villagers then cremated the body in front of Ramkurshna’s house to give his family a lesson.

Sources said Ramakrushna had married Sasmita four years back and the couple has a three-year-old daughter. Since the marriage, the in-law’s family had allegedly been demanding Rs 50,000 as a dowry leading to a family dispute.

Sub-divisional police officer of Jaleswar Dilip Kumar Sahoo said police arrested the husband after registering a case of dowry and murder based on the complaint of the victim’s father. The accused was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody as his bail application was rejected.