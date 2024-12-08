100-day TB surveillance launched by Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling on Saturday launched the Rs 100-Day intensified TB campaign’ to combat TB incidence and mortality in the state.

The 100-day active case finding (ACF) campaign will focus on enhancing TB case detection, reducing diagnostic delays and improving treatment outcomes, especially among high-risk groups in 19 districts marking a major step in strengthening the state’s efforts towards TB elimination.

“The state government is committed to reduce the burden of TB and improve health outcomes across the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target to end TB by 2025 by reducing the incidence and mortality by 90 per cent as compared to 2015 baseline and zero catastrophic expenditure for the families affected with TB,” Mahaling said.

As part of the campaign, the minister unveiled advocacy and information, education, and communication materials to raise awareness about TB prevention and treatment. He appealed to people to join hands to make ‘TB Mukt Odisha and TB Mukt Bharat’.