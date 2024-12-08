17 sportspersons of India get SSI awards

BHUBANESWAR: Committed to boosting the sporting culture in the country, Odisha-based Sports Science India (SSI) on Saturday hosted a gala award ceremony here at Kalinga Stadium and felicitated more than 17 international-level athletes and sportspersons.

This year, SSI Karna award was conferred on Karnataka swimmer Aneesh S Gowda, Arjuna awardee weightlifter Sathish Sivalingam, Odia cyclist Swasti Singh, racer Aditya Thakur, sprinters Sandeep Kumar and Sneha SS, Olympian gymnast Pranati Nayak and badminton sensation Anmol Kharb.

Similarly, SSI Milkha Singh Sprint Champion award was given to Odia sprinter Lalu Prasad Bhoi and Nithya Gandhe. The SSI Emerging Player award was given to Chhattisgarh sprinter Animesh Kujur and the Dilip Tirkey hockey best player award was received by Shilanad Lakra, while the SSI Paika team award was conferred on the Indian Hockey team.

The SSI Best Coach and Grassroots Coach awards were received by national badminton coach Vimal Kumar and Indian women Ice Hockey team coach Abdul Hakim Giri respectively.

Similarly, SSI Sports Development and Sports Journalism awards were received by JSW Sports and Dipti Ranjan Samal respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, SSI founder Dr Sarthak Patnaik said “Our award ceremony is a step towards promotion of sports in the country. We want to celebrate the achievements of our sportspersons so that thousands of other aspiring athletes are inspired.”

The award ceremony was inaugurated by deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo in presence of Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, Olympic weightlifting medallist Karnam Malleswari, former Indian football team captain Bruno Coutinho and SNM group director Prabodh Mohanty.