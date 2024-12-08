Nine including juvenile held for youth’s murder in Odisha

JHARSUGUDA: Two days after a 25-year-old youth was murdered in Saletikra village, police on Saturday arrested nine persons including a juvenile for their alleged involvement in the matter.

The accused have been identified as Saroj Patel (58), Royal Chandra Singh Patel (26), Satyabrata Patel (24), Ganesh Ram Seth (58) and Nimei Rajhans (31) of Saletikra, Saroj Munda (30) of Mudrajor village, Raghu Kalsaye (60) of Kulemora village, Sudhakar Kisan (45) of Aitapada and a juvenile of Saletikra.

As per sources, the deceased Rajat Rajhans left home for some work on Thursday morning. However on the way, he had an argument with Saroj over a petty issue and in a fit of rage, the former slapped him and left.

Later to avenge the humiliation, Saroj’s son and the other accused allegedly abducted Rajat and took him to a deserted place where they beat him to death. Later, the accused dumped Rajat’s body near a farmland and fled.

When Rajat did not return home till late in the night, his family began searching for him and found his body in the farmland. On being taken to the district headquarters hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

Police reached the spot and began investigation. A scientific team and dog squad began probe on Friday morning. During investigation, police initially detained three accused and eventually all the nine were held. Police said the crime was an outcome of sudden provocation.