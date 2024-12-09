Cops, locals clash at Odisha's Tusura police station

BALANGIR: Tension prevailed in Tusura NAC area after a clash broke out between some residents of Malgodown Pada and Tusura police on Sunday.

As per sources, police on the day arrested a 26-year-old youth Rohit Kumar of Patitapaban area for his alleged involvement in attacking some people of Malgodown Pada area three days back. However, some residents of Malgodown Pada area reached the Tusura police station demanding the cops that Kumar be handed over to them.

Locals complained while the incident occurred three days back, the delayed action by police in arresting Kumar had left residents of Malgodown Pada area angry which is why they wanted that he be handed over to them. The argument soon turned ugly and a clash broke out between the cops and the locals of Malgodown Pada area.

As the situation went out of control, the Deogarh police and SDPO Balangir were informed who then reached the spot and pacified the angry locals. Speaking to mediapersons, Balangir SDPO Pradeep Sahoo said Kumar has been arrested and police are on the lookout of three of his accomplices. “The situation in Tusura is normal now,” he added.