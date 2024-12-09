Odisha HC directs govt to stop hiring assistant profs in MCHs on contract basis

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dismissed a petition challenging contractual engagement of assistant professors in government medical colleges by replacing another assistant professor appointed on contractual basis on completion of four-year contract period.

Dr Rakesh Kumar Ludam, medical officer of Odisha Medical and Health Service (OMHS) cadre appointed on contractual basis as assistant professor in department of Anaesthesiology in MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur filed the petition. Dr

Ludam’s deputation as assistant professor began on January 31, 2020 and ended on January 30, 2024 for fresh recruitment and consequent termination of service. Advocate Avijit Mishra represented him and argued that that one contractual employee cannot be replaced by another contractual employee.

But the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi ruled, “In service jurisprudence, it is a well-established principle that a contractual employee cannot be terminated solely to appoint another contractual employee. However, this principle does not apply in the present case, as the petitioner was not terminated but sought to be repatriated to his parent cadre upon conclusion of his deputation on 30.01.2024.”

Justice Panigrahi said, “This court underscores that the persistent practice of appointing contractual employees to positions such as assistant professor in medical institutions is unsustainable. These posts must be filled through regular appointments to ensure the integrity and stability of the academic and medical framework.”

“The government is directed to ensure that the OPSC initiates the recruitment process as expeditiously as possible for filling these positions with regular appointees, thereby addressing the prevailing culture of complacency and ad-hoc arrangements in public service,” Justice Panigrahi added in the November 22 judgment, a full text of which was released on December 3.

The vacancies in the rank of assistant professors in government medical colleges are normally filled by regular recruitment through Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC). While recruitment is pending, the vacancies in such teaching posts in government medical colleges are being filled up by contractual engagement or deputation of medical officers of OMHS cadre for four years as an interim measure to fulfil National Medical Council (NMC) norms.

According to latest reports, there are more than 180 vacant regular posts of assistant professors in different government medical colleges in the state.