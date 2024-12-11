Double-decker e-buses to ply in Twin City, Puri

BHUBANESWAR: In a big move to upgrade urban mobility through sustainable transport solutions, the state government has decided to introduce double-decker electric bus service in the Capital region comprising Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri.

H&UD minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Tuesday said the initiative will be part of the government’s efforts to promote green energy and reduce carbon footprint in the public transport sector.

The double-decker electric buses will accommodate more passengers and ease the increasing traffic pressure in the Capital region. At the same time, the green buses will provide an environment-friendly alternative to conventional fuel guzzling vehicles, he said. “If the service proves to be successful in the trial phase, we will expand the fleet to other urban areas with more double-decker buses,” the minister said.

A CRUT official said process has already been initiated for introduction of the double-decker bus. As per the request for proposal notified by the agency, five double-decker AC electric buses will be procured for Khurda, Puri and Cuttack districts in the first phase. These buses will operate within cities and their nearby satellite towns as intercity buses.

The selected operator will be responsible for supply, operation, and maintenance of the buses for at least 10 years, with an option for further extension of additional two years based on the service performance and condition of the vehicles.