Driver killed in head-on crash of trucks in Odisha

JAJPUR: The driver of a fruit-laden truck was killed while another sustained critical injuries after two trucks collided head-on at Sahapur bridge within Panikoili police limits here on Tuesday. The deceased’s identity is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, one side of NH-16 was closed for repair work of the old bridge over Kharasrota river due to which traffic was diverted to the other side. The mishap occured when the fruit-laden truck was on way to Bhadrak. One truck driver died on the spot while the other suffered critical injuries.

Police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured. The injured was admitted to nearby local hospital and later shifted to the district headquarters hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Following the accident, traffic between Panikoili and Kuakhia on NH-16 was disrupted over an hour, with thousands of vehicles stranded on both sides of the NH.

Vehicular movement resumed after the intervention of locals and police. Police have seized both the trucks and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway.