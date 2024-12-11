Make land purchase, sale transactions cashless: Revenue minister Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a Vigilance raid at the sub-registrar’s office in the capital city led to seizure of Rs 15 lakh cash, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday directed the department to frame regulations to make the process of land purchase and sale cashless to bring transparency in the transactions.

Acknowledging the seizure of Rs 20,000 cash from a female junior clerk and Rs 15 lakh more cash from the sub-registrar’s office in Khandagiri by the Vigilance on Monday, Pujari informed that stern action will be taken against those found involved in the crime.

“I have asked the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and others in the IGR office to work in coordination with the investigation agency. CCTV cameras have already been installed in sub-registrar, deputy sub-registrar and other offices to assess the performance of the field-level staff of the department and curb illegal practices,” Pujari told the media.

The Revenue minister further said he has asked the additional chief secretary (ACS), Revenue and the IGR to make the process of land purchase and sale cashless to make the transaction process transparent.