Make land purchase, sale transactions cashless: Revenue minister Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a Vigilance raid at the sub-registrar’s office in the capital city led to seizure of Rs 15 lakh cash, Revenue minister Suresh Pujari on Tuesday directed the department to frame regulations to make the process of land purchase and sale cashless to bring transparency in the transactions.
Acknowledging the seizure of Rs 20,000 cash from a female junior clerk and Rs 15 lakh more cash from the sub-registrar’s office in Khandagiri by the Vigilance on Monday, Pujari informed that stern action will be taken against those found involved in the crime.
“I have asked the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and others in the IGR office to work in coordination with the investigation agency. CCTV cameras have already been installed in sub-registrar, deputy sub-registrar and other offices to assess the performance of the field-level staff of the department and curb illegal practices,” Pujari told the media.
The Revenue minister further said he has asked the additional chief secretary (ACS), Revenue and the IGR to make the process of land purchase and sale cashless to make the transaction process transparent.
“The officials clarified the money seized from the sub-registrar’s office had been collected towards registration charges and court fee in the form of cash. However, it is under investigation,” Pujari said adding, probe is also on to ascertain whether the junior clerk was taking the bribe for herself or someone else.
The ACS Revenue and IGR have been asked to submit report by Tuesday evening for necessary action, the minister said further warning, “Whoever is found guilty will face stern departmental action.”
“I have also sought a report from the department authorities on sale of part-plots. Such reports have been sought from six sub-registrar offices including Khandagiri, Pipili and Jatni. Action will be taken if any deviation or irregularity in adhering to the part-plot norms is found,” he said.
Meanwhile, Vigilance has arrested the accused junior clerk Debajani Kar for allegedly collecting Rs 20,000 bribe from a complainant.