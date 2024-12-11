Odisha: Rape accused on bail cuts minor victim into pieces, disposes of body parts in river

ROURKELA: In a horrific incident, the accused of a minor girl rape case, who was out on interim bail, allegedly kidnapped the victim from Jharsuguda and brutally murdered her.
The accused cut her body into pieces and disposed in the Brahmani river in Rourkela.
The incident came to light on Wednesday after the Jharsuguda police brought accused Kunu Kisan (24) to Rourkela and recovered most of the body parts of the minor girl.
With the help of ODRAF personnel, sources said, Rourkela police in the presence of Jharsuguda police managed to recover the torso and other body parts from the river near the Second Brahmani bridge, while small parts were found from a swampy bush near Tarkera pump house.
DIG of Police (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said as per preliminary information the victim as a minor was raped by the accused in August 2023 and a POCSO case was registered at the Dharuadihi police station.
He said the accused got interim bail in January this year and was facing a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW). The victim was staying at her aunt’s place at Jharsuguda and working in a beauty parlour at Beheramal. She had gone missing since December 7.
"The DIG said in the course of the investigation, the Jharsuguda police zeroed in on the accused and detained him for questioning," Rai said.
He said that it appeared the accused tried to convince or pressurise the victim, to get relief in the POCSO case but failed and took the extreme step.
"As per preliminary information, after kidnapping her from Jharsuguda, the accused took her to some lonely place under Lathikata police limits in Sundargarh, committed the ghastly crime and disposed of the body parts," Rai added. Further investigation is on.
Sources said the victim had come in contact with the accused, a native of Dampada in Lefripada block, during her stay at her uncle’s house.
A case under sections 376(2n)/506 IPC/6 POSCO Act was registered against the accused on August 26, 2023, at Dharuadihi police station and he was subsequently arrested.
He later moved the high court for relief and obtained interim bail from the POCSO Court at Sundargarh on January 08. The NBW was later issued against him for non-appearance in the Court.