Paradip Port logs 100 MMT cargo again, targets new record this financial year

PARADIP: The Paradip Port logged a staggering 100.13 million metric tonne (MMT) cargo on Monday, creating yet another record.

In 2023-24 fiscal, the 100 MMT mark was achieved on December 18 while it has been recorded nine days in advance.

The port asserted this is the fastest by Paradip Port Authority (PPA) in the history of major Indian ports despite huge market challenges such as drop in export in iron ore demand and thermal coal.

The port is poised to set all time record cargo handling of 150 MMT in current fiscal which it said was possible due to introduction of various system improvement measures. Outbound iron ore and pellet has shown a 2.23 per cent growth in comparison to previous fiscal.

Coastal thermal coal handling constitutes more than 30 pc of total cargo volume handled at the port and has shown a 3.57 pc growth. Similarly, containerised cargo volume grew by 123 pc and gypsum & flux volume surged by 26.55 pc year-on-year. Paradip port is emerging as a coastal shipping hub of the country, the PPA said.

Chairman PL Haranadh told mediapersons that PPA’s incredible success should be attributed to all stakeholders such as officers, employees, user industries, stevedores, steamer agents, trade unions and PPP operators.

He appreciated the support of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Odisha government, Indian Railways, Customs and other departments for their support.

Deputy chairman Nilabhra Dasgupta, advisor (traffic) AK Bose, and traffic manager G Edison were also present.