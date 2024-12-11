Rape accused on bail cuts minor victim into pieces, disposes of body parts in river in Odisha

ROURKELA: In a horrific incident, the accused of a minor girl rape case, who was out on interim bail, allegedly kidnapped the victim from Jharsuguda and brutally murdered her.

The accused cut her body into pieces and disposed in the Brahmani river in Rourkela.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after the Jharsuguda police brought accused Kunu Kisan (24) to Rourkela and recovered most of the body parts of the minor girl.

With the help of ODRAF personnel, sources said, Rourkela police in the presence of Jharsuguda police managed to recover the torso and other body parts from the river near the Second Brahmani bridge, while small parts were found from a swampy bush near Tarkera pump house.