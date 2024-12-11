Welding worker allegedly beaten to death in Cuttack's Baranga locality

CUTTACK: A worker was allegedly beaten to death in Naranapada locality under Baranga police limits in Cuttack district late on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Tofan Samal (41) of Marsaghai area in Kendrapara district.

Police sources said Tofan who was working with a builder and performing welding works in the BN Apartment had been staying in Deon labour camp at Naranpur.

Tofan had a quarrel with a group of local youths over some petty issue following which the youths had beaten him with a wooden plank besides hitting him with bricks, police said.

A critically injured Tofan was then rushed to SCB Medical College where doctors declared him dead.

Tofan’s brother Amar Samal has filed an FIR at Baranga police station alleging that his brother was beaten to death by a group of persons.

Acting on the FIR police have launched an investigation. “A group of 5 to 7 teenage children had assaulted Tofan with wooden planks and bricks after he scolded them for pelting stones at the labour camp,"said a senior police officer.

The police have detained two of them who are now being questioned to ascertain the details in connection with the incident, he added.