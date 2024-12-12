41-year-old welder beaten to death over petty argument, juvenile held

CUTTACK: A 41-year-old welder was allegedly beaten to death by a group of miscreants including a few minors over an argument here at Naranpur locality within Barang police limits late on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Tofan Samal, a resident of Marsaghai area in Kendrapara district. Police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile in connection with the incident.

As per police, Tofan was engaged in welding work at an apartment and was staying along with his minor son at Deon labour camp in Naranpur. Some youth of nearby Economic Weaker Section (EWS) apartment used to allegedly pelt stones on the tin roof of the labour camp owing to which Tofan had to reprimand them.

On the night of the incident, Tofan was having dinner with his son when the youth pelted stones at the camp again. Irked, Tofan scolded them and a war of words ensued. The matter soon escalated and the group of youth including some minors reached the spot and dragged him out of the camp.

They then allegedly beat Tofan with a wooden plank besides hitting his head with bricks, leaving him with grievous injuries. Tofan’s minor son pleaded the miscreants to leave his father but to no avail. They fled soon after, police said.

On being informed by locals, police reached the spot and rushed Tofan to the SCB medical college and hospital where doctors declared him dead. Tofan’s brother Amar lodged an FIR in this connection following which the juvenile was arrested and sent to Juvenile Justice Board, police said.

“We have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the murder case. The minor has been produced before Juvenile Justice Board. Efforts are underway to nab the others involved,” said a senior police officer.