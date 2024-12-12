High drama as family members thrash police officer found with girl in quarters

BERHAMPUR: A police officer due to retire in two months was thrashed by his family members after being allegedly caught red-handed in a compromising situation with a young girl at his quarters in Kandhamal district on Tuesday evening.
The incident took place on the premises of Kotagarh police station. The officer was identified as 59-year-old Kuber Digal, the in-charge of Subarnagiri police outpost.
Sources said since there was no accommodation facility at the outpost, Digal was staying in Kotagarh police station quarters for the last three years. He reportedly used to torture his wife who stayed in Phulbani with their son and daughter.
On Tuesday evening, Digal’s wife and son reached his quarters without informing him and knocked on the door. To their shock, they found the police officer in a comprising situation with a young girl. Infuriated, family members along with some locals thrashed Digal and the girl.
Subsequently, the cops present in Kotagarh police station rushed to the spot and rescued the duo who suffered injuries from the beating. The police officer and the girl, who is reportedly 19-year-old, were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment. The girl was later handed over to her family members.
Though no complaint was filed in this connection till reports last came in, Kandhamal SP Harisha BC has directed the officials of Kotagarh police station to investigate the matter and submit a report.