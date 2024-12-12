High drama as family members thrash police officer found with girl in quarters

BERHAMPUR: A police officer due to retire in two months was thrashed by his family members after being allegedly caught red-handed in a compromising situation with a young girl at his quarters in Kandhamal district on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place on the premises of Kotagarh police station. The officer was identified as 59-year-old Kuber Digal, the in-charge of Subarnagiri police outpost.

Sources said since there was no accommodation facility at the outpost, Digal was staying in Kotagarh police station quarters for the last three years. He reportedly used to torture his wife who stayed in Phulbani with their son and daughter.