Man arrested for attack on RI office employees in Odisha's Berhampur

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur Sadar police on Wednesday arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly attacking government employees inside the office of revenue inspector (RI) in Kukudakhandi.

Police sources said the accused, Rabindra Nath Bhuyan of Lathi village, reached the RI office with a copy of land RoR and asked the employees to show him his plot. On being asked to apply for demarcation at tehsil office, he became furious and abused the staff in vulgar language and threatened them before leaving the office.

Later in the evening, Bhuyan again arrived at the RI office with a sharp weapon and assaulted assistant RI Himansu Sekhar Jena without any provocation. Jena suffered injuries on his face and his eyeglasses were damaged in the attack.

While Jena ran to another room to save himself, other employees rushed to the spot and forced Bhuyan to leave the office. Before leaving, the accused reportedly threatened to kill all the staff of RI office. Subsequently, the staff informed Kukudakhandi tehsildar about the incident.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said Kukudakhandi tehsildar Sapan Kumar Sahu lodged a complaint with police in this connection. Basing on the complaint, a case was registered and police started investigation. The accused was arrested and produced in court. Further investigation is underway, the SP added.