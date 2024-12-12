Orissa HC upholds lower court order asking husband to appear for potency test

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court dismissed for lack of merit a petition filed by a husband seeking intervention against the lower court’s order directing him to appear before a medical board for his potency test.

The Family Court (Khurda) had issued the direction as part of the proceedings for divorce in a petition filed by the man’s wife on the ground of his alleged impotency.

In his petition, the husband contended that there was no need to undergo any further potency test as a doctor at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar had certified him normal after examination.

The single judge bench of Justice Gourishankar Satapathy upheld the lower court order on Monday saying, “On examination of the case records, it was evident that during cross-examination proceedings in the Family Court, the wife had stated he (husband) is suffering from erectile dysfunction and had undergone treatment at Bhubaneswar.”

“This court does not find any error apparent in the impugned order directing the petitioner-husband to undergo another round of potency test,” he ruled.