Our vision is to make Odisha shuttlers’ hub in country, asserts Puneet Dalmia

BHUBANESWAR: As India is going to bid for Olympics in 2036, the nation can hope at least one shuttler from the Badminton High-Performance Centre (HPC), set up in collaboration with the Odisha government, brings home Olympic glory and this one-of-a-kind facility creates a robust talent pool, said managing director and CEO of Dalmia Bharat Group Puneet Dalmia.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on the sidelines of the HPC inauguration ceremony here on Thursday, Puneet said the HPC envisions to make Odisha a hub of badminton excellence and aspires to produce medal-winning athletes.

“A lot of Indian youth have dreams and aspirations to showcase their talents on the national and international stage. But they lack required facilities. This HPC will be a one-stop centre for these talents. The selection process will prioritise talent and commitment, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder promising athletes,” he said.

Built at a cost of around Rs 75 crore, the shuttle-shaped HPC boasts of world-class infrastructure and is considered one of the premier badminton facilities of the country. Renowned badminton player Pullela Gopichand, who has coached a number of Olympic medalists, will lead the operations.

The centre, Puneet said, will serve as a residential complex for budding players, offering holistic coaching that not only focuses on just the sport but also on the participants’ body, mind and soul.