Tigress Zeenat’s to return to Similipal Tiger Reserve from Jharkhand soon

BARIPADA: Zeenat, the tigress from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, will soon return to Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) from Jharkhand.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni on Thursday said Zeenat was currently roaming in Bhorbeda under Chakulia forest range within Ghatshila sub-division of East Singhbhum district in Jharkhand, which is hardly 35 km from the Odisha border.

“We will bring back the tigress from Bhorbeda very soon. At least 15 forest personnel from Mayurbhanj district and as many of Jharkhand are engaged to keep round-the-clock watch on the movement of Zeenat. Location of the tigress has been ascertained with the help of the radio-collar fitted on it and GPS,” said the RCCF.

Official sources said the Forest department does not want to tranquilise the tigress to bring it back. It will be better if Zeenat is driven back to Similipal naturally.