Tigress Zeenat’s to return to Similipal Tiger Reserve from Jharkhand soon

BARIPADA: Zeenat, the tigress from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, will soon return to Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) from Jharkhand.
Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni on Thursday said Zeenat was currently roaming in Bhorbeda under Chakulia forest range within Ghatshila sub-division of East Singhbhum district in Jharkhand, which is hardly 35 km from the Odisha border.
“We will bring back the tigress from Bhorbeda very soon. At least 15 forest personnel from Mayurbhanj district and as many of Jharkhand are engaged to keep round-the-clock watch on the movement of Zeenat. Location of the tigress has been ascertained with the help of the radio-collar fitted on it and GPS,” said the RCCF.
Official sources said the Forest department does not want to tranquilise the tigress to bring it back. It will be better if Zeenat is driven back to Similipal naturally.
Range officer of Chakulia Digvijay Singh said apart from STR officials, a rescue team, veterinary doctor and biologist have been kept ready for the rescue drive.
Zeenat was translocated from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra to STR to improve the genetic diversity of the existing big cat population in Similipal. It is the second tigress brought from Tadoba under the tiger supplementation programme.
The three-year-old tigress reached Jashipur on November 14 and was kept in a soft enclosure near Chahala for 10 days before being released into the core of Similipal North on November 24. On Monday night, Zeenat exited her habitat in STR and moved into the forests of neighbouring Jharkhand.
The first tigress, 31-month-old Jamuna, was brought to STR from Tadoba on October 28 and released into the core area of Similipal South on November 9.
The tigress has been reportedly circulating in the STR area and is in good health.